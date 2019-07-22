Denis Christopherson, Global Director of Research and Development, Valve Seats and Guides Group, Federal-Mogul, A Tenneco Group Company in Waupun, received the "Distinguished Service to Powder Metallurgy" award from the Metal Powder Industries Federation for his outstanding career achievements.
The award recognizes professionals who have devoted a major part of their careers to one or more segments of the powder metallurgy industry and whose contributions and achievements deserve special recognition.
Christopherson has worked at Federal-Mogul for 14 years. Previously, he held management and leadership positions with GKN Sinter Metals and on the U.S. Department of Energy’s Superconducting Super Collider project. He holds a bachelor of science degree in metallurgical engineering and a master of science degree in engineering management. He has also earned the Power Metallurgy Technologist certification from APMI International, and a certificate in Mid-Management Development from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has served on the APMI Board of Directors, chaired the APMI Publications Committee, and co-chaired POWDERMET2013. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Powder Metallurgy Parts Association, the MPIF Technical Board, and is a member of ASTM International. He has authored several articles on powder metallurgy and superconducting materials and is a frequent speaker at seminars and conferences. He has earned 14 patents in the area of powder metallurgy technology.
