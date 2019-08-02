Waupun FFA sponsors swine show

Waupun FFA sponsored "A Special Final Drive" special needs pig show at the Fond du Lac County Fair and served as a mentors. Pictured, from front left, are Jamie Reilly, Olivia Schrader, Katie Schwanke, Erich Cappozzo; middle row, Ava Zelazoski, McKinley Krueger, Klair Grinstead, Katelyn King; back row, Seth Zimmerman, Madelyn King, Brittany Reilly, Quinten Cappozzo on July 20.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)