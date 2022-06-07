Waupun High School 2022 scholarships awarded

WAUPUN — The Waupun Area High School held the Annual Scholastic Awards Night on Wednesday, May 25 where $350,000 in scholarship awards were presented.

Senior Award Winners:

Naomi Aalsma - Special Recognition for WI Academic Excellence Award - $2,500 Cousin Subs Wisconsin Sports Award, $2,000 Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation, $3,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $1,000 Educational Foundation of Waupun, $1,000 Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship, $750 Waupun Area Booster Club, $700 National Honor Society, $300 Waupun Area HS FBLA Scholarship.

Katherine Braskamp - $1,000 American Legion Merit & Memorial Scholarship, $500 Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce, $300 Maureen Drummy Memorial, $2,000 Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation, $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund,$1,000 Educational Foundation of Waupun, $500 Waupun Area Booster Club, $500 Richard and Marian Holmes Scholarship, $1,000 Majorie and Wilbur Quandt Memorial.

Emily Brown - $1,000 Educational Foundation of Waupun, $750 Waupun Kiwanis, $500 Waupun Area Booster Club, $500 Richard and Marian Holmes Scholarship, $1,000 Robert Hendricks Memorial.

Blake DeGroff - $4,500 WI Technical Excellence.

Ruby Flegner - $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund.

Tyson Franke - $250 SAGES Alumni, $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund.

Landen Frye - $250 Waupun Little League Scholarship, $3,000 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $2,000 Educational Foundation of Waupun-Shaler Award, $1,000 Oris and Elaine Possin Math and Science Award.

Norah Ganske - $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $500 Waupun Area FFA, $750 Waupun Area FFA Alumni.

Isaac Glewen - $500 Waupun Gridiron Association.

Mackenzie Grams - $1,000 Zachary Schulz Memorial, $250 SAGES Alumni, $500 Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce, $1,325 Lucille Vaughan Memorial, $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $500 Manchester Rod & Gun Kevin Guderski Memorial, $1,000 Harold E. Adams Memorial, $1,000 Rachel Bosveld Scholarship of Honor, $500 Richard and Marian Holmes Scholarship, $1,000 Marjorie and Wilbur Quandt Memorial, $500 Columbia County Association of Snowmobile Clubs.

Hannah Greenfield - $2,000 Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation, $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund.

Talon Gruhlke - $400 MPTC Foundation Scholarship, $2,375 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund.

Ava Heeringa - $250 SAGES Alumni, $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $1,250 UWO-Fond du Lac Foundation Scholarship.

Samantha Horning - $700 National Honor Society, $250 Waupun Area FFA, $500 Waupun Area FFA Alumni.

Emma Hull - $3,000 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $1,000 Educational Foundation of Waupun, $500 Student Council $1,000 Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship.

Landen Krohn - $250 Waupun Little League Scholarship, $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $1,000 Taylor Lackey Memorial, $1,000 Educational Foundation of Waupun, $500 Waupun Area Booster Club, $1,000 Oris and Elaine Possin Math and Science Award, $500 Marjorie and Wilbur Quandt Memorial, $300 Waupun Area HS FBLA Scholarship, $1,000 Elzy & LaValice Cooper Memorial, $500 Waupun Rotary Scholarship.

Makenna Kunz - $250 SAGES Alumni, $1,325 Lucille Vaughan Memorial, $500 Waupun Area FFA, $750 Waupun Area FFA Alumni, $3,000 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $1,000 Educational Foundation of Waupun, $700 National Honor Society, Special Recognition for WI Academic Excellence Award.

Emmie Kuzulka - $3,000 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $300 National Honor Society.

Gabriela Matamoros - $750 Waupun Kiwanis, $500 Waupun Area Booster Club, $500 Marjorie and Wilbur Quandt Memorial, $1,000 Waupun Utilities Scholarship.

Lucas Meyer - $500 - Waupun Little League Scholarship, $500 Waupun Gridiron Association, $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund.

Cameron Pokorny - $20,000 Coca-Cola Scholars, $1,000 Alliant Energy Innovation Scholarship, $9,000 WI Academic Excellence Award, $20,000 Foot Locker Scholar Athlete, $1,000 Fond du Lac County Farm Bureau, $3,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $750 Waupun Area Booster Club, $700 National Honor Society, $1,000 Oris and Elaine Possin Math and Science Award, $500 Waupun Rotary Scholarship, $500 Waupun Area FFA, $750 Waupun Area FFA Alumni, $2,000 National FFA AGCO Finance, $1,500 National FFA Grow Ag Leaders, $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Initiative Scholar, $1,000 National Elks Foundation, National - National Honor Society, Invisalign/4-H National Community Service, Georgia-Pacific Scholarship, Alliant Energy Innovation Scholarship Program, Compeer Financial, Patricia Hahn Legacy/Dodge County 4-H Scholarship, Dodge County 4-H & Alumni Scholarship,Wisconsin FFA - Chippewa Valley Bean Company, Burger King Scholars Foundation Scholarship.

Andrew Ramthun - $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $250 Waupun Area FFA, $750 Waupun Area FFA Alumni, $4,000 Gerald “Gus” Thompson Memorial, $700 National Honor Society, Oris and Elaine Possin Math and Science Award.

Triston Rockwell - $1,000 Lucille Vaughan Memorial, $2,000 Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation,$2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund.

Lileana Selken - $1,000 Wisconsin Rural Opportunity Grain Producer Scholarship, $1875 Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation.

Alaina Snow - $1,000 Michael Brukwicki Jr. Memorial Leadership Scholarship, $3,000 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $1,000 Educational Foundation of Waupun, $700 National Honor Society, $500 Student Council, $500 Waupun Rotary Scholarship.

Hattie Sowers - $300 Maureen Drummy Memorial.

Dane Stelsel - $1,000 Waupun Little League Scholarship, $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $1,000 Waupun Utilities Scholarship.

Ava Stobb - $1,875 Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation.

Ashton Sullivan - $4,500 WI Technical Excellence Award, $1,000 Veterans of Foreign Wars, $500 American Legion-Waupun Post 210.

Celia Theune - $4,000 -Waupun Lions’ Club Scholarship, $9,000 WI Academic Excellence Award.

Elizabeth Vande Kamp - $2,500 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $500 Richard and Marian Holmes Scholarship, $2,000 UWO-Fond du Lac Foundation Scholarship, $1,000 Michael Smits Memorial.

Brynn VandeZande - $2,000 Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation, $3,000 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $500 Richard and Marian Holmes Scholarship.

Lydia Wiesman - $500 Waupun Area Education Association, $500 Lucille Vaughan Memorial, $750 Howard & Stella Kujath Memorial, $1,000 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund.

Brynn Yedinak - $3,000 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund, $1,000 Michael Smits Memorial.

Past graduates also receiving scholarship awards:

$1,250 Milton & Lenore Schmuhl Trust Fund: Briana Asmus, Brelynn Bille, Kelli Bonack, Hayden Brooks, Madeline Breune, Trent Ferris Meghan Flier, Morgan Flier, Serena Freriks, Brady Gerritson, Noah Gerritson, Jessica Gruhlke, Elizabeth Hayes, Kylle Hraban, Emily Huenink, Erica Huenink, Haley Huenink, Makenna Kast, Gabriel Keach, Sydney Klug, Grace Lenz, Julia Loomans, Allison Moore, Brady Navis, Cole Panzer, Jack Pargerter, Katrina Pokorny, Emily Rens, Haley Rens, Kayla Rote, Haley Scholten, Hannah Scholten, Kaitlyn Schwanke, Abigail Stelsel, Delaney Stelsel, Gavin Uhrmacher, Jackson Wegner, Jaden White, Rachel White, Austin Wiese, and Tyler Wiese.

$1250 Wallace & Janet Lichtenberg Family Foundation: Madeline Breune, Meghan Flier, Morgan Flier, Emily Huenink, Dulcie Kind, Brady Navis, Jack Pargerter, MacKenzie Rahn, Jackson Wegner.

$1,500 Colleen Tenpas Memorial: Morgan Flier, Haley Huenink.

$1,000 Richard and Marian Holmes Scholarship: Morgan Flier, Erica Huenink, Haley Huenink, Allison Moore, Katrina Pokorny, Hannah Scholten, Jackson Wegner.

$100 Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce: Sophia Mazzolari.