WAUPUN — Waupun Memorial Hospital has achieved the Pathway to Excellence designation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for the third time, according to a press release issued Wednesday.
The honor was first received in 2013.
You have free articles remaining.
The designation is a global credential that highlights the hospital’s commitment to creating a healthy work environment where nurses feel empowered and valued and is granted based on the confirmed presence of characteristics known as “The Pathway to Excellence Criteria.” Pathway nurses are engaged, resulting in higher job satisfaction, reduced turnover, improved safety and better patient outcomes, according to the release.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)