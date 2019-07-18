WAUPUN — Waupun Memorial Hospital staff welcomes Dr. Laura McDowell, as she serves as an obstetrics/gynecology resident, rural training track, with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
For the past three years, the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health has offered the nation’s first rural-residency program to train and provide care to women in rural Wisconsin.
Residency is medical training where newly-graduated doctors practice medicine under supervision of an attending physician. The OB/GYN residency program lasts four years.
