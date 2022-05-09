 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waupun Legion Auxiliary hosts Poppy Days

WAUPUN — Waupun Legion Auxiliary Post 210 will host Poppy Day, May 20-21 at local businesses. Donations will be accepted for veterans and veteran programs. 

