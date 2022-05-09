WAUPUN — Waupun Legion Auxiliary Post 210 will host Poppy Day, May 20-21 at local businesses. Donations will be accepted for veterans and veteran programs.
Waupun Legion Auxiliary hosts Poppy Days
Related to this story
Most Popular
PHS scholarship winners named
John Kuball began working at Hankscraft, headquartered in Reedsburg, in 1995, as a display lab technician. In his 27 years with Hankscraft, he…
Hwy. 51/22/60 intersection reconstruction starts Monday
Peaches is a 2-year-old coonhound/American/English/mix. She is a happy dog that loves other dogs and adores people. She walks well on-leash an…
On April 29, 1,232 FFA members from across the state met in Madison to complete in 15 Career Development Events. Members in grades 7 to 12 are…
James Bond is a 4.5-year-old German Shepard mix surrendered as his owner was unable to give him the time he needed. He is super friendly, love…
REESEVILLE — Three new directors joined the remaining four directors on the board at State Bank of Reeseville on Jan. 1. The vacancies were le…
The Free Congregation of Sauk County will host a benefit concert for Ukraine art making at 6 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Park H…
Wollersheim Winery and Distillery is celebrating their 50 year anniversary in 2022, with new releases and an updated seasonal bistro menu.
On April 9, a Benefit Dance for Ukraine was held at the Freethinkers Hall co-sponsored by the Free Congregation of Sauk County and Indivisible…