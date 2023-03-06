WAUPUN — The Waupun Lions Club offers a $1,000 per school year, two- or four-year renewable scholarship to all eligible and interested high school seniors.

The applicant must currently live within the Waupun School District and have attained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better in high school. Selection based on a completed application form and an official high school transcript of grades through the seventh semester. Application forms available in the guidance office at the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School or the Central Wisconsin Christian School.

Completed application materials must be submitted to the guidance offices or to Lion Richard Steinbach, 731 Fern St., Waupun, no later than April 7. To utilize the scholarship, the recipient must become a full-time student at an accredited college or technical school and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or better.

This scholarship is funded by proceeds from fundraisers held by the Waupun Lions Club.