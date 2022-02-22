Waupun Lions offer scholarships

WAUPUN — The Waupun Lions Club offers a$1,000 two- or four-year renewable scholarship per school year for eligible high school seniors. Applicants must currently live within the Waupun School District and must have attained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher in high school. Selection is based on a completed application form and an official high school transcript of grades through the seventh semester. Application forms may be obtained available at the Guidance Office at Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School or the Central Wisconsin Christian School. Completed application materials are due by April 6 to the school’s Guidance Office or to Lion Richard Steinbach, 731 Fern St., Waupun.