Waupun Memorial Hospital to begin elective procedures

WAUPUN — As Waupun Memorial Hospital continues to closely monitor the spread of COVID-19 in the communities it serves, the hospital is starting to slowly resume some elective procedures, focusing on patients with the highest need first.

“As we move forward with these plans, we will continue to maintain strict protocols to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors and employees,” Kyle Hunter, vice president of Patient Care Services/chief nursing officer at Ripon Medical Center and Waupun Memorial Hospital, said.

The following measures will help ensure the safety of all those we serve, patients and visitors per visiting restrictions will be asked to wear their own masks; if one is not available, it will be provided; all patients will be screened prior to their scheduled procedures; screening will continue for all employees, visitors and contractors; strict visitor policies will continue. Visit agnesian.com/covid19 for latest restrictions.

For other routine appointments, Waupun Memorial Hospital is keeping patients, care team and providers safe by offering Telehealth visits when appropriate, during which patients can speak with a health care provider without leaving their home.