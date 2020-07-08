Waupun recognized for revitalization project

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation recognized the efforts by Wisconsin Main Street and Connect Communities volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown revitalization efforts of communities across Wisconsin in 2019.
Waupun took top honors in the Connect Communities Award over 5,000 Population category for the redevelopment of the 300 Block of E. Main St. that took place in 2019.
Through partnerships between property owners, the Business Improvement District, and the Community Development Authority, this block has set the tone for further redevelopment within the newly designated Historic Commercial District. “Our historic downtown is the heart of our community," said Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel. "We are very pleased to receive this state level award in recognition of the accomplishments our property and business owners have undertaken this past year. We look forward to working collaboratively with the community to build upon our efforts in 2019."
This award celebrates the revitalization work done on the properties that house Gysbers Jewelry, My Property Shoppe, Wind & Unwined, and K’s Boutique. All week the city will feature these properties on its Facebook page and Mayor Nickel will present an award to each of the businesses on Thursday.
The goal of the Wisconsin Main Street and Connect Communities Program is to support downtown community development in the state of Wisconsin. Administered by WEDC, this program targets Wisconsin's historic commercial districts through technical support and training to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Waupun has been part of the WEDC Connect Communities Program since 2016.
For a complete list of all the 2019 Main Street award winners, visit wedc.org.
