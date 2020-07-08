Waupun recognized for revitalization project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation recognized the efforts by Wisconsin Main Street and Connect Communities volunteers and staff for their historic preservation and downtown revitalization efforts of communities across Wisconsin in 2019.

Waupun took top honors in the Connect Communities Award over 5,000 Population category for the redevelopment of the 300 Block of E. Main St. that took place in 2019.

Through partnerships between property owners, the Business Improvement District, and the Community Development Authority, this block has set the tone for further redevelopment within the newly designated Historic Commercial District. “Our historic downtown is the heart of our community," said Waupun Mayor Julie Nickel. "We are very pleased to receive this state level award in recognition of the accomplishments our property and business owners have undertaken this past year. We look forward to working collaboratively with the community to build upon our efforts in 2019."

This award celebrates the revitalization work done on the properties that house Gysbers Jewelry, My Property Shoppe, Wind & Unwined, and K’s Boutique. All week the city will feature these properties on its Facebook page and Mayor Nickel will present an award to each of the businesses on Thursday.