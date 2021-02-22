 Skip to main content
Waupun rotary accepting donations for Easter
WAUPUN — The Waupun Rotary Club Easter Egg Hunt at Tanner Park is cancelled, due to COVID-19, instead the group plans to distribute Easter Treat Bags to kids in grades 4K-5 via the school systems the last week of March.

Cash donations to purchase eggs, candy, bags, toys etc. and any age-appropriate coupons or promotional items are sought to stuff in the bags by March 19. The goal is distribute Easter treats to 852 students in the Waupun Area School District and 179 at Central Wisconsin Christian School.

Donations can be mailed to or dropped off at SIA Insurance Service, 999 W. Main St., PO Box 72, Waupun, WI 53963. Logos for sponsorships can be emailed to kate@siainsurance.com.

