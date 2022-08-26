 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waupun sculpture gets an overdue cleaning

Waupun sculpture gets an overdue cleaning

Waupun Historical Society president Zac Dickhut cleans a 1940 sculpture in front of the Waupun Heritage Museum on Aug. 25.

 HANK SNYDER

WAUPUN — Clarence Shaler, Waupun's industrialist, artist, and philanthropist created this piece as one of his last and most foreboding messages. Shaler's, “The Citadel” along with James Earle Fraser's "End of the Trail," are the only two statues in the City of Sculpture that do not typically bring about happy feelings to observers who grasp the messages of their creators.

The devilish figure is "Fascism" lurking behind a defeated "Lady Liberty." He stands near a crumbling Ionic column, symbolizing the deterioration of democratic principles. It is certainly not a comforting message, which is why locals regard the sculpture as their least-favorite. As Shaler watched Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini rise to power throughout the 1930s, Shaler sculpted this message in 1940, and the sculptor would die one year later. It was presented to the University of Southern California, and that institution eventually sent it to Waupun in the mid-1990s.

Unlike the other sculptures in Waupun, “The Citadel” is purposefully oxidized, intended to aid in the distressing message of the piece itself. For this reason, Waupun enclosed it in a glass case to protect the sculpture, but it still collects dust, and hadn’t been cleaned in a long time.

