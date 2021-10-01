Waupun Senior Expo is Thursday

WAUPUN — The Waupun Senior Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Central Wisconsin Christian School, 301 Fox Lake Road, Waupun. Free admission and door prizes.

With more than 50 exhibitor booths and special events to include: 9:30 a.m. Bingo; 10 a.m. Cooking Demonstration by Chef Chanse; 11 a.m. Yoga with Rachel Kaminski of the Waupun Senior Center; noon Health & Home Safety by the Waupun Fire Departmen/EMR; free hearing screening at the HearingLife booth and lunch for purchase benefiting Waupun Kiwanis from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.