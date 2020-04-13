Waupun signs up for Nixle alerts

WAUPUN — The city of Waupun has partnered with Nixle to implement a Community Notification System to alert residents in real-time of localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories. Nixle sends residents localized, relevant alerts to their mobile device via text, email, web, social media, and the Nixle Mobile App.

Residents can register by texting “Waupun” to 888777 from a mobile phone or visiting cityofwaupun.org/fire-emergencymanagement/page/emergency-alert s and sign up via the Nixle Widget.

“With tornado and severe weather awareness week upon us, it is critical that residents receive information needed to ensure public safety. In the event of an emergency, siren alerts will continue to be a primary way to mass alert the general public of imminent danger,” B.J. DeMaa, emergency management director, said. City of Waupun residents are encouraged to register immediately for this service.