Waupun Utilities earns national award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Waupun Utilities has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2020, according to a March 24 press release. The utility earned first-place award in the category for utilities with 10,458 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

“Utilities that receive an APPA Safety Award have demonstrated that they have made the health and safety of their employees a core value,” said Brandon Wylie, chairman of APPA’s Safety Committee and Director of Training & Safety at Electric Cities of Georgia. “

329 utilities from across the country entered the annual Safety Awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2020. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2020, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.