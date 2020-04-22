Waupun Utilities earns safety award

WAUPUN — Waupun Utilities has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2019. The utility earned a first-place award in the category for utilities with 10,724 worker-hours of annual worker exposure, according to an April 20 press release.

More than 335 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards, which is the highest number of entrants in the history of the program. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2019. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2019, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.