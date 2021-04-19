Waupun Utilities offers survey

WAUPUN – To serve customers better, Waupun Utilities will conduct a residential survey to gather insights on overall satisfaction with the local utility. Waupun Utilities customers may receive a letter in April asking for their feedback about the quality of customer service the utility provides.

Customers are encouraged to participate, which will take about 10 minutes to complete online. Dieringer Research Group of Brookfield, will mail a letter on utility letterhead to randomly selected customers, which will include a website link to the survey. Those who do not respond may receive a follow-up email to complete the survey. All responses will remain confidential.

The market research also will measure customer awareness of programs and services that the utility offers.