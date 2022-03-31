 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Waupun Utilities recognized as a reliable public power provider

WAUPUN — Waupun Utilities has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider - RP3 designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service, according to a March 28 press release.

The RP3 designation, which lasts for three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity. Waupun Utilities joins 275 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.

