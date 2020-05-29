Waupun Utilities recognized for reliable electric service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUPUN — Waupun Utilities has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2019, according to a May 1 press release. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.

The association helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.

“We are proud to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of all our staff to ensure that we keep Waupun powered,” said Steve Brooks, general manager at Waupun Utilities.

Crews worked to complete a large voltage conversion project in 2019 to provide safe and reliable electric service to the community.

For more information, visit waupunutilities.com.