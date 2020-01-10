2020 Waupunies awards presented
2020 Waupunies awards presented

WAUPUN — Waupun Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber members and their staffs may attend the third annual Waupunies Awards Night on Thursday, Feb. 6, at Bridges at the Rock, 700 County Park Road.

Dinner and one complimentary drink are included with all tickets. The red-carpet ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and an update from the chamber beginning at 6 p.m., and award ceremony to follow. Networking and socializing will follow the award ceremony.

This event is business casual.

Early Bird tickets are available until Jan. 31 at $40; non-chamber member tickets are $50. After Jan. 31, chamber member tickets are $45 and $55 for non-chamber members.

For more information, visit waupunchamber.com or call Casey DesPres at 920-324-3491.

