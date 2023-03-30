Wayland Academy will host its 47th annual Spring Gala & Auction on April 15 during its Spring Family Weekend. The gala is an upscale event for adults, with a selection of hors d’oeuvres, premium entrees, local treats, and a full-service bar. The semi-formal event is held in Lindsay Auditorium, on Wayland’s north campus, 101 N. University Ave., Beaver Dam.

“An Evening at Wayland” will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction and “golden ticket” raffle sale. After presentations and a fine arts performance, the live auction begins at 8 p.m. then concludes with the “raise your paddle” initiative of “Investing in Innovation,” which focuses on building Wayland’s specialized programs in robotics, media studies, and environmental biology.

Online bidding for silent auction items starts on April 11, and close at 7:45 p.m. on April 15. Gala tickets are not required to participate in the online auction; register at wayland.org/gala-auction.

To make an in-kind or cash donation, contact Lisa Topel, events specialist, at 920-356-2120, ext. 289.

The gala and auction are open to the public. Tickets available at wayland.org/gala-auction through Monday.

For more information, visit wayland.org.