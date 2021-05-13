Wayland Academy names valedictorian, salutatorian

Wayland Academy’s valedictorian and salutatorian honors are awarded by the faculty to the seniors with high academic achievement and who best fulfill the school motto of “Knowledge and Character.”

The valedictorian is Jiaxing “Bill” Qin, from Beijing, China, and the salutatorian is Vinh “Vincent” Le Thanh Nguyen, from Hanoi, Vietnam.

Qin has attended Wayland for four years. After graduation, he will attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, to study behavioral economics, with the goal of working in the field of consulting or policy-making after college. “Being surrounded by kind, brilliant minds from around the world truly influenced me to strive for excellence. My teachers and mentors here taught me lessons beyond what’s taught in traditional classrooms, and I will forever be appreciative of the knowledge and their words of encouragement,” he said.

Salutatorian, Le Thanh Nguyen, attended Wayland for three years and plans to study computer science and applied mathematics after graduation. He found his love for music at Wayland and plans to continue performing in college. He is a leader of the bass section, a member of the a capella group, Unaccompanied Minors, performed a solo in the musical “Working,” and played the guitar for Wayland’s virtual Coffee House.