Wayland Academy offers Swan Scholarship Competition

Wayland Academy hosts the 19th annual competition for the Mary Swan Scholarship, an award that covers the full cost of tuition at Wayland for four years, according to a Dec. 2 press release. Wayland, a coeducational college preparatory school, offers this scholarship opportunity to incoming ninth grade day students who are full-time residents of Beaver Dam.

Mary Swan, Wayland class of 1925, was a native of Beaver Dam. Swan and her family were generous patrons of her hometown and Wayland Academy, her alma mater. Swan taught English at Wayland Academy from 1956 to 1969.

To qualify for the scholarship, eligible students must reside full-time with at least one parent within the boundaries of the Beaver Dam Unified School District. Students enrolled in public or parochial school or who are home schooled may apply. Applicants must be entering ninth grade in fall 2022, and be in good academic and disciplinary standing at their current school. The student must also have submitted completed applications for admission and financial aid to the Wayland Admission Office by Feb. 14, 2022.