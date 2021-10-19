Wayland Academy presents 'As You Like It'

Wayland Academy, 101 N. University Ave., Beaver Dam, will perform its fall musical, “As You Like It,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 28-30 in the Lindsay Gymnasium. Open to the public. Tickets $7 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens and free for children 5 years and younger. Masks are required.

Featuring an original folk-pop score by Shaina Taub, and running 90 minutes, “As You Like It” is appropriate for all audiences and groups. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind and niece Celia, escape to the Forest of Arden, a fantastical place of transformation, where all are welcomed and embraced. Lost amidst the trees, the refugees find community and acceptance under the stars - concordtheatricals.com.