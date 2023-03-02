Wayland Academy names its class of 2023 valedictorian and salutatorians.

Lam “Albert” Ho of Can Tho, Viet Nam, earned the top spot of his senior class, and John “Jeb” Blossom IV of Fish Creek, and Alanna Schuett of Beaver Dam, were named co-salutatorians. All three are boarding students at Wayland Academy.

These honors are awarded to the seniors who not only exhibit high academic achievement, but who also fulfill the school’s motto: “Knowledge and Character.”

Ho, in addition demonstrating academic excellence, is an executive officer of student council, a Model United Nations executive, and a Prefect—the highest student leadership position on campus. He is a percussionist in Wayland’s concert and pep bands, an accomplished pianist, and last year when he wrote his first piece of music, he won second-place in a statewide music composition competition. He has had roles in several theatrical productions, and learned how to design and build sets for the theater department.

He ran cross country in the fall, tried powerlifting this past winter season, and is looking forward to running the 100-metre dash this spring. But he’s a tennis player at heart. As president of the Ping Pong Club, he has been known to bring together fellow students for heated weekend tournaments in the student union.

He is the son of Chuong Ho and Tam Nguyen of Can Tho, Viet Nam. After commencement, he plans to attend the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada to pursue a bachelor's in computer science and statistics, along with a master of management and hopes to enter the data science industry before transitioning into the aerospace/astronautical industry.

Co-salutatorians Blossom and Schuett, have been accepted to several colleges, but haven’t yet made their final decision. He plans to double major in political science and economics, while she is headed for the sciences, majoring in biology.

Alanna Schuett is the daughter of Melissa and Timothy Schuett of Beaver Dam. She attended Wayland as a day student for her first three years, and chose to move on campus for her senior year to be closer to friends.

She is an art and choir student and played the role of Sir Robin in the fall musical, “Spamalot.” She’s also an admissions ambassador for Wayland.

An outstanding Big Red athlete, she is a member of Wayland’s Athletic Leadership Council has played volleyball, golf, basketball, and run track and joined the powerlifting team. Outside of Wayland, she’s taken 13 years of gymnastics.

Jeb Blossom, the son of Jaime Blossom and the late John Blossom III of Fish Creek, is the official sports announcer for Wayland and has participated in Model UN all four years. He managed the girls basketball team for two years, and decided to try out powerlifting. After a successful first season in 2022, he will be returning to the lacrosse team as its captain this spring.

The class of 2023 will be honored on May 21 at Wayland’s commencement ceremony, held on campus in Lindsay Auditorium.

Wayland also elects four junior marshals from the junior class to lead the school’s faculty and seniors to commencement. They are selected using the same high standards used to evaluate the senior class. Representing the class of 2024 are Elana Agnew of Fall River; Lucia "Lu" McGuiness of Alajuela, Costa Rica; Ethyn Tallman of Holcombe; and Javan Hirwa of London, United Kingdom.

