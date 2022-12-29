Wayland faculty member earns Navy Impact Influencer Award

James Cleary, Honorary class of 2020, of Wayland Academy was presented with the Navy Impact Influencer Award on Dec. 19 in Swan Library. The award recognizes innovative educators who have inspired kids to join the Navy.

Ensign Alexander Idonije, Wayland class of 2016, nominated Cleary for the award. Idonije has been accepted to the U.S. Navy’s Intelligence Officer Program, one of the branch's most challenging academic programs.

“One thing I admire about the Navy is that we’re always encouraged to reflect on leadership that impacted us, and kind of changed the trajectory of our life,” Idonije said. “And when I look back to my formative years at Wayland, one person who sticks out is Mr. Cleary.”

Cleary has taught at Wayland since 2010, is the chair of Wayland’s English department, and coaches the cross country and track and field teams.

Commander Matt Sass presented the award to Cleary and recognized the important role educators play in the lives of students.

“This is truly one of the best moments of my career, and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life,” said Cleary. “I really believe that this award is an honor for Wayland as much as for me. I've spent the overwhelming majority of my teaching career at Wayland, and I've become the teacher I am because of Wayland.”

For more information about Wayland Academy, visit wayland.org.