Wayland presents Festival of Lessons and Carols

DATELINE — Wayland Academy will host the 58th annual Festival of Lessons and Carols at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in Kimberly Chapel, on the Wayland campus, 101 N. University Ave., Beaver Dam.

Lessons and Carols is a non-denominational music service featuring the singing of Christmas carols, hymns, and choral music, interspersed with readings and lessons from scripture in English and in students’ native languages. Student musicians and faculty perform a variety of traditional numbers to celebrate the winter solstice.

This service is free and open to the public. Parking is available on University Avenue, on Franklin Street, and in the Field House parking lots.

For more information, visit wayland.org/lessons-and-carols or contact director Andrew Estervig at 920-356-2120 ext. 254, or aestervig@wayland.org.