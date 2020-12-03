 Skip to main content
WCCA offers survey on virtual programming options
WCCA offers survey on virtual programming options

WAUPUN — In the wake of COVID-19, programming offered by members of the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging and its Education & Resources subcommittee has developed a survey that will inform our virtual programming strategy going forward for seniors and caregivers. All ideas and feedback are welcome. The survey will be open until 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, available at surveymonkey.com/r/wcca_virtual_programming.

For more information, contact Sarah Van Buren at 920-345-1656 or sarah@cityofwaupun.org.

