WCCA offers survey on virtual programming options

WAUPUN — In the wake of COVID-19, programming offered by members of the Waupun Community Coalition on Aging and its Education & Resources subcommittee has developed a survey that will inform our virtual programming strategy going forward for seniors and caregivers. All ideas and feedback are welcome. The survey will be open until 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, available at surveymonkey.com/r/wcca_virtual_programming.