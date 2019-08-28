World Council of Credit Union, WCCU, will be opening a branch office in Prairie du Sac, and expanding of their field of membership in Dane County. WCCU will also be installing a no-surcharge ATM in the vestibule open to all community members. The credit union can now serve people living or working in Dane County. Prairie du Sac’s proximity to Dane County will allow community members to utilize the full-service branch location, online, and mobile banking solutions.
