WCCU Credit Union will open a second location in Reedsburg. Lynn Holdings LLC and Harmony Construction are building a new four-unit commercial building at the intersection of Albert Avenue and K Street. WCCU will lease about 1,900 square feet and offer a full-service lobby, two drive-up lanes, a walk-up window, an ATM and private offices for account opening and loan appointments. This Reedsburg West location should open in the summer.

In 2004, WCCU constructed and opened the office on Viking Drive. In 2015, they built an addition and remodeled the existing facility. “Through the support of our members and the wonderful community of Reedsburg, we continue experience growth. The opportunity for a new location, on the opposite side of town, will allow us to grow and to provide our members with an additional, convenient option,” Art Shrader, chief business development officer, said.