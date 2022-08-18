WDEF host Golf for the Future event

The Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation will host Golf for the Future on Aug. 23 at Trapper Turns Golf Club and Wild Rock Golf Club to help fund endowed scholarships for local Wisconsin Dells high school students.

In addition to existing scholarships, ten new scholarships will be offered this year: Dells Boat Tour Scholarship, The Dan & Jennifer Gavinski Scholarship, Anna & Jim Hutchison Scholarship, Al Pentell Memorial Scholarship, Louise M. Uselman Memorial Scholarship, The S & L Companies Agricultural Science Department Scholarship, WDHS Football Booster – Fred Kuhl Memorial Scholarship, Key Club Scholarship – Sponsored by The Del Bar, The Bob Gavinski Memorial Scholarship, The Original Wisconsin Ducks Scholarship.