 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WDEF host Golf for the Future event

  • 0

WDEF host Golf for the Future event

The Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation will host Golf for the Future on Aug. 23 at Trapper Turns Golf Club and Wild Rock Golf Club to help fund endowed scholarships for local Wisconsin Dells high school students.

In addition to existing scholarships, ten new scholarships will be offered this year: Dells Boat Tour Scholarship, The Dan & Jennifer Gavinski Scholarship, Anna & Jim Hutchison Scholarship, Al Pentell Memorial Scholarship, Louise M. Uselman Memorial Scholarship, The S & L Companies Agricultural Science Department Scholarship, WDHS Football Booster – Fred Kuhl Memorial Scholarship, Key Club Scholarship – Sponsored by The Del Bar, The Bob Gavinski Memorial Scholarship, The Original Wisconsin Ducks Scholarship.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Delgado presents at quilt show

Maday Delgado of Baraboo, will present a one-hour lecture titled “The Art of Curves in Art Quilts” at the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show, Sept. 8-…

County holds clean sweep collection

JUNEAU — Dodge County will host its 2022 Clean Sweep Collection from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 27 at the Dodge County Highway Department Shop, N8856…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News