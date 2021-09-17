WDHS hall of fame inductees named

The 2021 Wisconsin Dells High School Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame Inductees, Bill Cary, Tom Diehl, and Thomas Weber, were selected in April 2020.
The Distinguished Achievement Hall of Fame provides special recognition to distinguished alumni, community members and educators of the Wisconsin Dells School District who have achieved notable success, either from extraordinary accomplishment or a career of exceptional professional or humanitarian achievement in business, medicine, the humanities, the arts, the sciences, education, philanthropy, public service or other endeavors.
The induction ceremony will take place at the 61st annual Wisconsin Dells Alumni Reunion Banquet, doors open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center, 1305 Kalahari Drive, Wisconsin Dells.
Cary graduated from WDHS in 1953, joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and was discharged in 1956. He taught for many years at Madison Memorial where he created and implemented programs into the chemistry and physics departments. Over the years, he received many honors and awards for his efforts in the teaching profession. Most notable, being named in 1984 as a semi-finalist for the Shell Science Teaching Award presented by the Shell Oil Company and the National Science Teachers Association, which highlights teachers that have significantly impacted students through exemplary science teaching and learning. He has been published several times in educational journal and has impacted the lives of countless students throughout his career.
Diehl’s tireless work ethic and steadfast determination have guided this community for decades. He and his wife, Margaret, relocated to Wisconsin Dells and in 1988, became sole owners of the Tommy Bartlett Show along with the Robot World and Exploratory. It was there where he became a mentor to countless employees, many of them WDHS graduates. He has been a well-respected voice in local and state government for many years. In 2006, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the state of Wisconsin for his vision, leadership, and advancement of the tourism industry. A village of Lake Delton board member since 1981, he has led this community through challenges and was instrumental in creating the plan that provided $21.5 million of Premier Resort Tax towards the new Wisconsin Dells High School, a state of the art facility that will educate our youth for decades to come.
Weber was a 1967 graduate of WDHS. He began his career in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Soil Conservation Service in Colorado as a soil scientist in 1972. As a conservationist, he worked in several states through the years including Minnesota, California, and New Mexico, where he directed activities to assist farmers and ranchers maintain and improve the natural resources on their lands. He held several national leadership positions at USDA-SCS national headquarters in Washington, D.C., including deputy chief positions for Programs, Science and Technology and Management. He served as acting chief for the agency in 1997 and retired in 2004 after 32 years of federal as associate chief, the senior career official of the 12,000-employee organization. He received many awards during his career. Among the most significant was the prestigious Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Service in 2000. It is the highest award presented to career federal employees in the Senior Executive Service, the government's top cadre of career employees.
WDHS graduates of 1986 and prior should have received reunion invitations. Friends or family may attend. The cost is $35 per person.
For more information and tickets, call Maggie Fraser at 608-254-5476 or email wdefadmin@wdhsfoundation.org.