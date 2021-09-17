WDHS hall of fame inductees named

Diehl’s tireless work ethic and steadfast determination have guided this community for decades. He and his wife, Margaret, relocated to Wisconsin Dells and in 1988, became sole owners of the Tommy Bartlett Show along with the Robot World and Exploratory. It was there where he became a mentor to countless employees, many of them WDHS graduates. He has been a well-respected voice in local and state government for many years. In 2006, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the state of Wisconsin for his vision, leadership, and advancement of the tourism industry. A village of Lake Delton board member since 1981, he has led this community through challenges and was instrumental in creating the plan that provided $21.5 million of Premier Resort Tax towards the new Wisconsin Dells High School, a state of the art facility that will educate our youth for decades to come.