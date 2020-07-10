WDS celebrates 15 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WDS Construction, Inc., a Beaver Dam-based general contractor, celebrated its 15th year of business on July 8. The company that develops, manages and constructs commercial buildings started in 2005 in founder Ben Westra’s parents’ home.

In 2005, he hired a superintendent, two family members to help with operations, and used the names from the three generations of family contractors before him – great-grandfather William, grandfather Dewey and father Steve – to name his business: WDS Construction.

Within one year WDS’ approach to customer service and quality construction led the fourth-generation contractor and his team to an office on Rowell Street in Beaver Dam. Continued company growth, new clients, additional staff and more than a decade of business directed WDS to Tower Drive in 2016, where it constructed a 27,600 square-foot, three-story corporate headquarters.

“The success we enjoy as we celebrate 15 years in business reflects the hard work of the amazing staff members we have,” Westra said. “We’ve come a long way since we started in my mother’s sewing room and we’ve found a great home in Beaver Dam. The city welcomed us and has continuously supported our growth.”

Today WDS has grown to more than 75 employees across the country, completed projects in 47 states, operates a regional office in Dallas, Texas, serves non-profits in the community via its benevolent arm, WDS WORKS; and provides construction services in the cold storage, commercial, educational, eat-er-tainment, food, industrial, hospitality, medical and retail industries.