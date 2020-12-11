WDS chief named to ABC board

WDS Construction’s chief financial officer, Denita Schreier, has been named to the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin’s Board of Directors, according to a Dec. 9 press release.

ABC of Wisconsin’s Board of Directors is composed of statewide industry leaders dedicated to free enterprise in the construction industry. The board works to support legislation related to advancing construction, as well as develop industry standards for safety, compensation and unemployment.

Schreier’s three-year term begins in January 2021. For more about ABC of Wisconsin, visit abcwi.org.