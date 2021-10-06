WDS Construction adds special services

WDS Construction, Inc., a Beaver Dam-based general contractor serving 48 states with commercial construction management and development services, launched its Special Services division, according to an Oct. 5 press release.

The new division will offer quick turn-around construction services for businesses in Wisconsin - from storm damage and plant maintenance to minor repairs, remodeling/renovations, facility upgrades, retrofit and expansion projects.

“For 16 years WDS has provided construction management services for projects of all sizes across the country,” said Ben Westra, president of WDS. “We’ve built a strong client base and often receive requests for additional, one-off projects. When you combine that with the current supply chain delays and shortages COVID-19 has created, we’re seeing an increase in companies that are being forced to think differently about how to address facility issues.”

To lead this effort, WDS hired 2021 Industry Icon award recipient Stan Harmsen, who has four decades of experience in estimating, precast, steel work, project management and site supervision. As director of Special Services, Harmsen will be responsible for calculating and creating solutions to help clients increase production or minimize downtime at their facilities.

For more information, visit wdsconstruction.net or call 920-356-1255.