WDS Construction receives 4 awards

WDS Construction, Inc., a Beaver Dam-based general contractor serving 48 states, received four Project of Distinction awards at the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin’s annual banquet, held Feb. 13 in the Wisconsin Dells.

ABC’s Project of Distinction Awards recognize construction excellence and are judged by a panel of experts that critique safety, quality, owner satisfaction, execution and coordination, budgeting, challenges faced and overall distinctiveness.

WDS collected one gold and three silver awards. The Gold award was for the Holiday Inn Express in Beaver Dam and Punch Bowl Social in Milwaukee.

A full list of award winners can be found at abcwi.org/pod.