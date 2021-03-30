WDS earns national construction award

WDS Construction, Inc., a Beaver Dam-based general contractor, was honored by the Associated Builders and Contractors at its annual convention on March 10 in Grapevine, Texas, with the national Excellence in Construction Pyramid Award.

WDS Construction’s work on Bowlero in Arlington, Virginia., was selected from entries across the nation and judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges, completion time, workmanship, innovation, safety and cost.

The award-winning, 50,000 square foot bowling and entertainment center was constructed inside a 50-year-old high rise with 13 stories of residential above—and three levels of parking below—the construction site.

On the building’s interior, WDS faced post-tension cables that could not be compromised during rehab. Constructed during COVID-19, every trade inspection was completed virtually to obtain final Certificate of Occupancy. The completed project features 32 backlit bowling lanes, lounge seating, interactive arcades and high-definition video walls.