WDS earns public relations award

MADISON — The Madison and Northeast Wisconsin chapters of the Public Relations Society of America celebrated the creative, innovative, responsive and expert talents and contributions of communications professionals in the state with the 2021 WisCOMsin Awards held virtually April 27. The awards honor the top communications, public relations and marketing achievements by professionals in 2020.

Judging by members of the PRSA Maryland Chapter of entries on a comprehensive scoring rubric determined the recipients in the project award categories.

The highest-scoring entry in each category, contingent on the submission reaching a predetermined overall scoring threshold, earned the Award of Excellence. In the Special Events category, the PR and marketing team from WDS Construction in Beaver Dam won for its entry “15-Year Anniversary.”

For more information, visit prsanewis.org.