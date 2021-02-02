WDS honored for construction excellence

WDS Construction, Inc., a Beaver Dam-based general contractor, received three Project of Distinction construction excellence awards during the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin’s annual banquet held virtually on Jan. 28

The event highlights the quality and professionalism of merit construction projects completed around the country by ABC of Wisconsin members. The panel of expert judges critiques safety, quality, owner satisfaction, execution and coordination, budgeting, challenges faced and overall distinctiveness.

WDS was recognized for its award-winning work on the following projects:

Gold Award for Bowlero, Arlington, Virginia, a 50,000 square-foot bowling and entertainment project featuring 32 backlight bowling lanes, lounge seating, interactive arcades and high-definition video walls.

Gold Award for LIDL Grocery Store, Lawrenceville, Georgia, a 30,000 square-foot grocery store.

Silver Award for Crossroads Church, Madison, a 7,000 square-foot renovation of the 12,000 square-foot church converting a large sanctuary into an intimate room for services, provide a handicap-accessible stage, and update the nursery, kitchen and welcome area while creating a multi-purpose fellowship room and youth center.

A full list of award winners can be found at abcwi.org/POD.