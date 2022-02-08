 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WDS names director of medical

WDS Construction, Inc., names Brandt Beer director of medical, according to a Feb. 8 press release.

Beer, who has been with WDS since 2013, started in the estimating department and spent the last four years working as a project manager in the Operations Department. Beer’s work includes successful turnover on 17 medical clinics and centers, as well as multiple commercial, industrial, and retail projects.

In his new role, Beer will oversee all medical construction projects across the United States, serve as the point of contact for medical project owners, expand the WDS medical footprint, and deliver upon owner expectations, timelines, and budgets.

Beer holds an associate degree in civil engineering technology from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College and a bachelor’s degree in building construction and safety management from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville.

For more information, visit wdsconstruction.net or call 920-356-1255.

