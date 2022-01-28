WDS recognized for construction excellence

WDS Construction of Beaver Dam, received two Project of Distinction Awards at the Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin annual banquet, held Jan. 27 in Pewaukee.
The awards recognize quality, safety, and execution in construction projects. WDS Construction’s work on Coastland Center in Naples, Florida, and the House of Sport in Victor, New York, earned silver and gold recognition.
“These unique projects are evaluated by a panel of architects, engineers and educators in the construction industry and allow Wisconsin’s merit contractors to demonstrate their professionalism, craftsmanship and safety,” said John Mielke, president of ABC of Wisconsin
At Coastland Center, WDS demolished a retail store and auto center to redevelop the site into a CMX Cinebistro and future build out space. WDS was able to safely complete the 330,000 square foot project and earn a Silver Project of Distinction award.
WDS Construction’s work at Dick’s Sporting Goods’ House of Sport concept store received gold recognition. The 120,000 square foot “store of the future” is home to an outdoor track, indoor climbing wall, batting cage, putting green and golf simulator.
A full list of award winners available at abcwi.org/POD.