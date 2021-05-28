WDSD Summer Lunch Bunch returns

Free lunches for all children age 18 and younger, provided by the USDA Child Nutrition Programs and sponsored by the Wisconsin Dells School District, available Monday-Friday, from June 7-Aug. 20, closed July 5. No income qualifications.

A parent/adult may pick up meals on behalf of the children in their household without the children being present. Duplicate meals are not allowed. Families who utilize meal pick up should only pick up meals from one of the following locations: