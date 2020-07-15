We Back the Badge walk planned for July 25
We Back the Badge walk planned for July 25

A peaceful walk to show support for local law enforcement officers will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. July 25. The walk will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Webb Avenue in Reedsburg in the theatre parking lot. At 1 p.m. patrons will cross to the south side of Main Street and walk east to Park Street and finally turn south on Park Street. take out period walk past the Police Station to the park at the south end of the block.

Bring We Back the Badge signs and American Flags. We Back The Badge signs may be purchased at the Reedsburg Police Department for $10 with proceeds going to the K-9 Officer program. Do not bring/wear any political party, candidate signs, or apparel.

