Webinar discussion of vaping, alcohol set

The Sauk County Partnership for Prevention coalition will host a free online educational webinar, “Let’s Talk Vapes and Alcohol: Small Talks, Big Results” from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Register for the event at bit.ly/SaukTalks.

“The main audience for our webinar is parents of youth in grades 3-12, but all are welcome,” said Sara Jesse, coalition coordinator and community health strategist at Public Health Sauk County. “We have a team of experts who will discuss what to do and say to have successful small talks with youth about alcohol and vapes, as these are the two substances our young people are using these days.”

There are resources and guides on how to have successful small talks with youth at p4psauk.org.

The coalition is offering $20 in gas gift cards to those who attend the webinar or watch the recording and take a quick survey by May 31. Gift cards are for those who live or work in Sauk County, or for those whose children attend a school in Sauk County or a district that serves Sauk County youth. The link to take the survey will be shared during the event and emailed to all who register.

For more information, contact Jesse at 608-355-4308 or visit p4psauk.org.