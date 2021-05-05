 Skip to main content
Wedig named Young Professional of the Year
The Madison and Northeast Wisconsin chapters of the Public Relations Society of America celebrated the creative, innovative, responsive and expert talents and contributions of communications professionals in the state with the 2021 WisCOMsin Awards held virtually April 27. The awards honor the top communications, public relations and marketing achievements by professionals in 2020.

A panel of PR professionals reviewed written nominations submitted by peers with Alison Wedig, marketing and public relations specialist with Culver’s, headquartered in Prairie du Sac, being named Young Professional of the Year.

“As a young professional, the ability to connect with people is so important,” Wedig said in accepting her award. “I value my relationship with PRSA Madison. The ability to meet and connect with people is all really valuable, especially in a year like 2020 when we had to do it all virtually.”

For more information, visit prsanewis.org.

