FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION
University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County
Crop harvest is here and that means it’s time to think about weed seedbank management. Over the last few weeks, Extension University of Wisconsin-Madison Dodge County has observed fields throughout Wisconsin with a fair amount of weed escapes. The most troublesome weeds in Wisconsin, waterhemp and giant ragweed, will retain their seeds well into October in the Upper Midwest. If you have weeds that have set seed in your field, now is the time to get out there, remove and burn them before combines start rolling.
If unable to remove weeds that have gone to seed, it is important to develop a sound harvest strategy to minimize the spread of weeds from field to field. This would include cleaning combines between fields and harvesting fields with severe weed infestations last.
Last fall, to validate concerns of weed seed movement via combines, UW-Madison Ag Extension educators and stakeholders were contacted to take the time to clean and collect samples from combines before putting them away for the winter. We specifically asked for samples from four locations: head, feeder house, rock trap, and rotor.
In total, 31 samples from nine different combines were received. The samples were then mixed with field soil and potting mix in the greenhouse and observed what weeds emerged after two weeks.
Here are some of the highlights:
97% of samples contained viable weed seed
Combine head samples contained ~49% of the total weeds emerged, followed by the feeder house ~30%, rock trap ~19%, and rotor ~2%
Most frequently observed weeds were grasses, pigweeds and common lambsquarters
When time is limited, we believe that prioritizing the front of the combine (head and feeder house) would provide the most benefit in reducing weed seed spread by combines
Some additional tips for cleaning combines and reducing the spread of weeds:
Use an air compressor or leaf blower to force air through and clear debris from critical portions of the combine
Run a bag of wood shavings through the combine to clean rotor/auger area
For more information on weed management or for copies of the factsheets mentioned in this article, “UW-Madison Division of Extension Weed Seed Movement via Combines: 2019-2020 Case Study,” contact Extension Dodge County at 920-386-3790.
