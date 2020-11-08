FROM THE DESK OF EXTENSION

University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dodge County

Crop harvest is here and that means it’s time to think about weed seedbank management. Over the last few weeks, Extension University of Wisconsin-Madison Dodge County has observed fields throughout Wisconsin with a fair amount of weed escapes. The most troublesome weeds in Wisconsin, waterhemp and giant ragweed, will retain their seeds well into October in the Upper Midwest. If you have weeds that have set seed in your field, now is the time to get out there, remove and burn them before combines start rolling.

If unable to remove weeds that have gone to seed, it is important to develop a sound harvest strategy to minimize the spread of weeds from field to field. This would include cleaning combines between fields and harvesting fields with severe weed infestations last.

Last fall, to validate concerns of weed seed movement via combines, UW-Madison Ag Extension educators and stakeholders were contacted to take the time to clean and collect samples from combines before putting them away for the winter. We specifically asked for samples from four locations: head, feeder house, rock trap, and rotor.