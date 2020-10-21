Weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing set

The Adams County Health & Human Services Department- Division of Public Health, the Wisconsin National Guard and the town of Rome Fire Department, will host weekly drive-thru community testing sites for COVID-19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday at Adams County Fairgrounds, 502 W. Lake St., Friendship and from 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Rome Fire Department, 1156 Alpine Drive, Nekoosa.

The test sites are open to all Wisconsin residents ages 5 and older with at least one symptom of COVID-19, or close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, regardless of symptoms. The tests are free of charge.

Pre-registration is preferred to reduce wait times. Register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Tests available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Monitor facebook.com/adamscountypublichealth for updates.

Everyone with symptoms should get tested. For more about the symptoms, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/symptoms.htm.

If unable to attend, call 608-339-4559 or visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm.