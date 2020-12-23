Weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing set

The Adams County Health & Human Services Department-Division of Public Health, the Wisconsin National Guard and the town of Rome Fire Department, with Adams County Emergency Management and the Adams County Highway Department, will host weekly drive-thru community testing sites for COVID-19. The test sites are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday at Adams County Highway Department, 1342 Highway F, Adams, except on Jan. 18 and Feb. 15, 2021. Then from 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Rome Fire Department, 1156 Alpine Drive, Nekoosa, except on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 2021, when testing will be held on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2021.