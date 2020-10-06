Weichert earns recognition

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., with local offices in Baraboo, has earned a place on Franchise Business Review’s first annual “Culture100” list. The 2020 ranking was based on survey results collected from Weichert franchisees in the areas of franchise leadership, mission, community, and overall franchisee satisfaction.

Weichert was among the more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 27,000 franchise owners that participated in FBR’s research. Each participating company’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction, including the four “company culture” areas of their franchise system. Weichert scored above the survey’s benchmark in each of those areas, with Core Values being its highest scored area.