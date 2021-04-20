Weichert Real Estate named a Top Franchise for Women

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., with a Baraboo affiliate, has been recognized as a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in its 2021 reports on “Top Franchises for Women,” “Top Low-Cost Franchises,” and “Top Recession-Proof Franchises,” according to an April 20 press release.

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. was one of just 50 franchise brands to earn the honor in the categories of Top Franchises for Women and Top Low-Cost Franchises. The organization was one of 100 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Recession-Proof award winner.

Franchise Business Review analyzed data from more than 8,400 female franchise owners representing 289 brands regarding their experience and satisfaction with their franchisor.

For a complete list, visit franchisebusinessreview.com. For more information, visit weichertfranchise.com.